Braves place Harris on injured list with lower back strain

Harris left Thursday's game and was replaced by Sam Hilliard, who is starting in his spot Friday against the Padres. Harris knelt in pain for a few seconds after stealing the base. He played another inning in the field, but was replaced in the top of the fourth.

“He's a guy that plays all out,” Snitker said. “Not afraid to run into a wall to make a play. He will dive. He's stealing bases. So it's just strained. It's nothing big. I don't think it's anything that we think a stint on the (IL) won't take care of.”

Outfielder Eli White was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Harris' spot on the roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports