Braves place d'Arnaud on 7-day injured list with concussion

Georgia News
7 hours ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in a collision at the plate

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud has been placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in a collision at the plate.

D'Arnaud, a first-time All-Star last year, was injured Saturday when he was hit in the head as San Diego's Rougned Odor ran in standing up in the fourth inning. He left the game in the top of the sixth and was replaced by Sean Murphy.

“He's sore, was a little fuzzy this morning,” manager Brian Snitker said Sunday. “I haven't seen him. He was coming in later to be evaluated again. (Trainer) George (Poulis) just talked to him this morning.”

D'Arnaud is the latest key player to go on Atlanta's injured list. The Braves are down two starting pitchers — Max Fried and Kyle Wright — as well as center fielder Michael Harris II, closer Raisel Iglesias and reliever Collin McHugh.

D'Arnaud has a history with concussions, so the Braves decided not to take any chances.

“It's something you don't want to mess around with,” Snitker said. “It's a bruise on your brain. It's something that's very concerning, especially with somebody who's had them before. We'll keep a good eye on him. I think it was the right call to put him on (the injured list).”

D'Arnaud, who also serves periodically as a designated hitter, is batting .333 with no homers and five RBIs in 33 at-bats this year.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace d'Arnaud.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

