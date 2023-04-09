Braves place d'Arnaud on 7-day injured list with concussion

D'Arnaud, a first-time All-Star last year, was injured Saturday when he was hit in the head as San Diego's Rougned Odor ran in standing up in the fourth inning. He left the game in the top of the sixth and was replaced by Sean Murphy.

“He's sore, was a little fuzzy this morning,” manager Brian Snitker said Sunday. “I haven't seen him. He was coming in later to be evaluated again. (Trainer) George (Poulis) just talked to him this morning.”