Braves pitcher Spencer Strider strains hamstring, goes on 15-day injured list

Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider has strained his right hamstring while playing catch and was placed on the 15-day injured list
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter in the first inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: John Blacker/AP

Credit: John Blacker/AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter in the first inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider strained his right hamstring on Monday while playing catch and was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Atlanta made the move retroactive to Friday, two days after Strider returned from elbow surgery and made his first big league appearance since April 5 last year. Strider allowed two runs over five innings in a 3-1 loss at Toronto, and the 26-year-old right-hander was slated to make his home season debut on Tuesday against St. Louis.

Strider made just two starts in 2024 before UCL internal brace surgery on April 12. Strider finished fourth in 2023 NL Cy Young Award voting and was an All-Star, going 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a league-best 281 strikeouts.

Atlanta recalled right-hander Michael Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnett. Petersen pitched two scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on April 13.

The Braves rotation also is without right-hander Reynaldo López, who underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8 after one start. He will be out at least three months.

Braves pitchers Reynaldo Lopez (left) and Spencer Strider watch pregame events before the team's game April 5 against the Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Flames rise from a Delta Air Lines airplane Monday, April 21, 2025, at the Orlando International Airport, in Orlando, Fla. (Dylan Wallace via AP)

Credit: AP

