Braves pitcher Kyle Wright expected to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery

Braves right-hander Kyle Wright is expected to miss next season after surgery to repair a torn capsule in his pitching shoulder

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
38 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves right-hander Kyle Wright is expected to miss next season after surgery to repair a torn capsule in his pitching shoulder.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, the Braves said Friday.

After leading the majors with 21 wins last season, Wright underwent a cortisone injection in January to deal with lingering shoulder pain, forcing him to start the season on the injured list.

He made his debut on April 11 but got through only five starts — going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA — before returning to the injured list.

Wright was out for more than four months before he finally returned to the Braves on Sept. 11. But he never looked like the pitcher who had that breakout season, giving up 10 earned runs, 11 hits, six walks and three homers over seven innings in two starts against the Phillies.

Snitker moved him to the bullpen for the final week of the regular season, hoping he would be more effective as a long reliever. Wright did produce more hopeful numbers (two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings) but he struggled to bounce back after each outing, prompting the Braves to finally send him for another evaluation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Palestinians in Atlanta worry about relatives in Gaza1h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

UPDATE
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
39m ago

Credit: Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News

PrEP, a key HIV prevention tool, isn’t reaching Black women
5h ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

Georgia’s Austin Scott falls short in surprise campaign for U.S. House speaker
1h ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

Georgia’s Austin Scott falls short in surprise campaign for U.S. House speaker
1h ago

Credit: AP

GOP pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, job within Trump ally's reach
4m ago
The Latest
South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia
41m ago
Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta
54m ago
Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old
2h ago
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
13h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top