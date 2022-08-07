Braves pitcher Ian Anderson will be sent down to Triple-A

Anderson, who was sent to Triple-A along with outfielder Guillermo Heredia, allowed four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts Friday. Atlanta ultimately won 9-6 after leading 8-1 through two innings.

The 24-year old Anderson has been a key member of the Braves’ rotation over the last three seasons, posting a 21-13 record with a 3.99 ERA in 51 career starts. He also has been a force in the postseason, going 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA over eight playoff starts, including a victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.