Braves pick up former All-Star Kirby Yates for bullpen

Yates has also pitched with Tampa Bay, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angeles over his seven-year big-league career.

Yates joins a highly effective bullpen that was a big reason for the Braves'' surprising run to a championship. Closer Will Smith returns, along with Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson.

In another move to add depth to their relieving corps, the Braves agreed to a minor-league deal with 39-year-old right-hander Darren O'Day, who was highly effective in a previous stint with the Braves but has battled injuries.

This past season, he pitched in 12 games with a 3.38 ERA for the New York Yankees.

The Braves also announced that right-hander Yoan López was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. Lopez was acquired last May from Arizona but spent the rest of the season at Atlanta's Triple-A club in Gwinnett.

