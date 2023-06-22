X

Braves, Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a day-night DH in September

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
37 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves were rained out Wednesday night, and the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves were rained out Wednesday night, and the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader.

Atlanta won the opener of the three-game series 4-2 on Tuesday, and the finale was set for Thursday afternoon. Atlanta makes its next trip to Philadelphia from Sept. 11-13. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 11.

Wednesday's game, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m., never started and was called shortly after 9 p.m.

The Phillies will bump Wednesday’s scheduled starter Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA) one day, while the Braves did not immediately name a starter. AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03) was scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Atlanta, and Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.60) was the planned starter for Thursday.

The Phillies trail the Braves by nine games in the NL East.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again4h ago

Credit: AP

Stamp honoring John Lewis unveiled at U.S. Capitol
4h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Father accused of throwing child from car in Clayton, wanted in other counties
3h ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
4h ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
4h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
6h ago
The Latest
NYCFC beats Atlanta United 2-1 to end 9-match winless streak
8m ago
Bryce Harper's power dip has the Phillies' slugger off his average homer pace
27m ago
Man accused of pushing woman out of luxury car to her death gets 15 years, 10 to serve
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top