Braves overcome Suárez’s 4 HRs, rally for 8-7, 10-inning victory over the D-backs

They trailed 6-2 entering the seventh but Eli White’s two-run homer off Ryan Thompson cut the margin to 6-4. Atlanta scored three more runs in the eighth off lefty Jalen Beeks, who had given up just one run in 12 appearances before Saturday.

Michael Harris II’s two-run double was the big blow. Arizona center fielder Alek Thomas misjudged the hard-hit liner, moving in a few steps before realizing the ball was over his head. He almost recovered to catch it but couldn’t quite make the play. Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies scored to make it 7-6.

Suárez’s first three homers were a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo shot in the sixth — all off Atlanta starter Grant Holmes.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly gave up two runs over six innings. Holmes gave up six runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley made the final out on a fantastic defensive play, backhanding a ball by the line and throwing a bouncer all the way across the diamond.

Key stat

Suárez has 19 hits this season and 10 of them are homers.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.56 ERA) and D-backs RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 2.73) start in the series finale Sunday.

