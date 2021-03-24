Braves option Wright, clear No. 5 rotation spot for Wilson

“He hasn’t been real sharp,” Snitker said. “This is going to be an opportunity for him to go down and stay regular. We’re going to need him before the year is over.”

The Braves remain optimistic that Wright, a first-round draft pick in 2017, eventually could earn a spot in the rotation. But that will come only after the right-hander delivers more consistent production that was lacking this spring.

“Kyle would be the first to tell you,” Snitker said. “Not everything is clicking on all cylinders. We all see the stuff. My God, it’s just crazy. And that’s OK, you know, if he just keeps working and refining his craft. Like I said, we’re going to need him at some point. We’re going to use them all.”

Wilson, 23, is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 13 2/3 innings this spring. The right-hander had a 4.02 ERA in six games, including two starts, in 2020.

The Braves also optioned right-hander Jacob Webb to the alternate training site. Webb was competing for a spot in the bullpen.

The moves leave 40 players in the Braves' major league camp.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) delivers in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, March 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore