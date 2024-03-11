Georgia News

Braves option top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver to minor league camp

The Atlanta Braves have optioned top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett, moving closer to settling on their pitching staff for opening day
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves optioned top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, moving closer to settling on their pitching staff for opening day.

The move was not surprising, given the 21-year-old right-hander's inexperience. It clears the way for the Braves to pick between Bryce Elder and Reynaldo López for the fifth spot in the starting rotation behind Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton.

Smith-Shawver was sent down after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in three innings of a spring training game Sunday against the New York Yankees. In three starts during the exhibition season, he showed glimpses of his enormous potential — recording 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings — but also gave up 12 hits, seven earned runs and two homers.

“I’m not trying to let people score, but thinking about competing and making pitches more than results,” Smith-Shawver said. "You want to make the team and be on the roster, but it’s still early and I need to develop and get better.”

The young pitcher made a meteoric rise through the Braves' system during the 2023 season, starting out at Class A Rome before finishing on the big league roster for the NL Division Series.

Smith-Shawver went 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in six Atlanta appearances, including five starts. He'll likely be one of the top options to return to the majors if a pitcher is injured or the Braves need an extra starter this season.

In another move Monday, the Braves reassigned catcher Sebastián Rivero to the minor league camp.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields6h ago

Credit: Michelle Baruchman

Trans pastor to Georgia Legislature: ‘Love your neighbors as you love yourselves’
39m ago

RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to construction of training center
1h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare providing emergency funds for hospitals crippled by cyberattack
1h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare providing emergency funds for hospitals crippled by cyberattack
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee

Q&A: Grand marshal humbled to lead Savannah’s St. Patrick’s parade
8h ago
Pelicans finish perfect road trip as Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson lead 116-103 win...
16h ago
Beekman shines on senior night as Virginia beats Georgia Tech 72-57
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps