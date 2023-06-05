X

Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett after 2 starts in comeback bid

5 hours ago
Atlanta Braves right-hander Michael Soroka, who posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts in his comeback from two right Achilles tendon tears, has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta right-hander Michael Soroka, who posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts in his comeback from two right Achilles tendon tears, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The move came after Soroka allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in Atlanta's 8-5 win at Arizona on Sunday. All of Soroka's runs allowed came with two outs. After the game, he said: "That's not quite me."

Soroka, an All-Star as a rookie in 2019, was Atlanta's opening day starter in 2020 before suffering his first Achilles tendon tear early in the season. He needed a follow-up procedure before suffering a second tear in 2021.

The Braves didn't immediately announce who will replace Soroka in the rotation. An option could be rookie AJ Smith Shawver, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief in his debut on Sunday.

The Braves on Monday also claimed infielder Lucas Williams off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned Williams to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, left-hander Max Fried was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

