Braves open 3-game series with the Twins

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins to begin a three-game series

Minnesota Twins (40-39, first in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (8-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -205, Twins +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta has a 24-15 record at home and a 50-27 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the majors.

Minnesota has a 17-20 record on the road and a 40-39 record overall. The Twins have hit 103 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-41 with three doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 13 home runs while slugging .440. Max Kepler is 7-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .320 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

