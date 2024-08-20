Braves open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -129, Braves +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Atlanta has a 32-26 record in home games and a 66-58 record overall. The Braves have a 25-48 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Philadelphia is 31-28 on the road and 73-51 overall. The Phillies have a 32-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Braves. Ramon Laureano is 12-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 43 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs while hitting .296 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (hand), Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.