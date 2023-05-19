Braves open 3-game series at home against the Mariners

Atlanta has a 10-9 record in home games and a 27-16 record overall. The Braves have a 21-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 21-22 overall and 11-10 in road games. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.58.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .345 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-39 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 RBI for the Mariners. Taylor Trammell is 3-for-24 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.