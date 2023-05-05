X

Braves open 3-game series against the Orioles

By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles (21-10, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-10, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 6.67 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (2-0, .45 ERA, .90 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -206, Orioles +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 7-7 record in home games and a 22-10 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .263, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Baltimore has a 12-6 record in road games and a 21-10 record overall. The Orioles have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta with nine home runs while slugging .576. Sean Murphy is 12-for-34 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 17 extra base hits (nine doubles and eight home runs). Jorge Mateo is 10-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .298 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (finger), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Family remembers 'best of the best' killed in Atlanta shooting
