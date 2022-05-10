Braves open 2-game series with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (10-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-16, second in the NL East)
Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 1.25 ERA, .69 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (3-1, 1.74 ERA, .97 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a two-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Atlanta has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.
Boston is 10-18 overall and 4-8 in home games. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .229, which ranks eighth in the AL.
Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. William Contreras is 4-for-12 with three home runs over the last 10 games.
J.D. Martinez has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 16-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
Red Sox: 3-7, .233 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Red Sox: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.