Braves open 2-game series with the Red Sox

Atlanta has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

Boston is 10-18 overall and 4-8 in home games. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .229, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. William Contreras is 4-for-12 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

J.D. Martinez has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 16-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .233 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.