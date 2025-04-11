Georgia News
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. to have knee reevaluated as the slugger works to return to lineup

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, on Aug. 17, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will have his injured left knee reevaluated next week as he works to return to the Atlanta lineup after ACL surgery last year.

Acuña, who tore his left ACL on May 26 and had surgery on June 6, will travel to Los Angeles for the checkup, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.

Acuña has been taking live batting practice, but has not been cleared to do any start-and-stop running or cutting, Snitker said. The 27-year-old slugger has not run out of the batter's box in his workouts.

“They just have to check him out and sign off on it before they can do that,” Snitker said. “And I think this was just part of the plan initially. I don't think he's going to rush it or anything. This has been the case from the get go.”

Acuña was hurt after 49 games last season and hit just .250 with four home runs, one year after winning the National League MVP with 41 home runs, 73 steals and a .337 batting average.

“It's going to be about, just like other guys that miss spring training, getting his body in shape when he gets cleared,” Snitker said.

The Braves have struggled without Acuña in the lineup this season. Atlanta lost nine of its first 11 games and were tied for 28th with 34 runs scored entering play Thursday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

