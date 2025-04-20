Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves new leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo makes immediate impact with 4 hits in only 2nd game

Alex Verdugo’s four hits and two runs scored in Saturday night’s 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins provided evidence he has given a spark to the Atlanta Braves' offense as the team’s new leadoff hitter and starting left fielder
Atlanta Braves' Alex Verdugo (8) is greeted at the dugout by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Alex Verdugo (8) is greeted at the dugout by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo shook his head when reminded the Atlanta Braves are 2-0 since he was recalled this week.

“I'm not taking credit for it yet,” Verdugo said.

Even so, Verdugo's four hits and two runs scored in Saturday night's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins provided evidence he has given a spark to the offense as the team's new leadoff hitter and starting left fielder.

With Verdugo in the lineup, the Braves have posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Verdugo's four hits included two doubles and a sixth-inning single that drove in the go-ahead run.

“It feels good,” Verdugo said. “Obviously, being at the top of the lineup, kind of instantly thrown into it, get on base, have good at-bats, things like that. And I think for me it feels good to get some hits.”

Verdugo was recalled on Thursday to help boost a slumping offense after signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20.

When asked after Saturday night's game what he expected when Verdugo was added to the roster, manager Brian Snitker said, “Just professional at-bats, good at-bats, which he's done already.”

Added Snitker: “It's kind of why we're excited about getting him here.”

Bryan De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett with Verdugo's arrival. In his first two games, Verdugo has started in left field with Michael Harris II in center and Jarred Kelenic in right field.

The left-handed hitting Verdugo has a career batting average of .272. He could retain a starting job even after 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from surgery to repair his torn left ACL, perhaps in May.

The 28-year-old Verdugo hit .233 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs for the New York Yankees in 2024 following four seasons with Boston. He had an $8.7 million base salary last season and earned $50,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

Snitker hopes Verdugo's disciplined at-bats have an impact on others in the lineup.

“He gives me a lot of information from his first at-bat,” Harris said. “It helps me out as another lefty.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo looks to the scoreboard as he waits on third base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) celebrates as he is greeted at the dugout after Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) standup double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

As a Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo beat the tag by Braves catcher William Contreras in 2021. On April 18 in Atlanta, he'll be wearing a Braves jersey and batting leadoff. (Charles Krupa / AP)

Credit: AP

Alex Verdugo hitting leadoff in Braves’ debut

Atlanta signed 28-year-old in March for one year at $1.5 million.

Verdugo’s 6th inning hit gives Braves first winning streak

2h ago

Verdugo has 4 hits, drives in go-ahead run as Braves top Twins 4-3 to finally win back-to-back games

2h ago

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

9m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

15m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

15m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.