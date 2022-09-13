Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants

The Braves, coming off a wild 8-7 loss at Seattle a day earlier, had won four of five against the Giants and haven't dropped a season series between the teams since 2016. Atlanta returned to the Bay Area after playing in Oakland last week.

Strider (10-5) took his first loss in six starts since Aug. 7 at New York. He had won his previous three.

Alex Cobb (6-6) struck out seven over seven scoreless innings for a road-weary Giants team that played at Wrigley Field on Sunday night and then returned from Chicago to San Francisco at 5:30 a.m. before the quick turnaround for a night game.

The Giants got RBI singles from Willie Calhoun, Luis González and Thairo Estrada.

FLORES' NEW DEAL

Versatile infielder Wilmer Flores agreed to a new contract with the Giants that guarantees him $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.

He opted to stay in a place he’s comfortable rather than test his value on the free-agent market this offseason.

“It was a no-brainer. Since day one, I’ve been just loving the culture here and the way they treat me,” Flores said. “I just wanted to come back here. I knew I had a chance to go to free agency but I just love everyone here and playing on this team in San Francisco makes me feel good. You can’t buy that. We wanted to get it done and we got it done.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 2B Vaughn Grissom played a day after colliding with Grossman on a high pop into shallow right field and grabbing his right leg while on the ground. ... The Braves should know more this week about the next steps for 2B Ozzie Albies, rehabbing from a broken left foot that has kept him out since June 14.

Giants: INF Tommy La Stella went on the 10-day injured list with neck spasms after he began experiencing stiffness Sunday and it became worse on the flight home.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants optioned OF Austin Dean to Triple-A Sacramento and selected OF Willie Calhoun and RHP Cole Waites from Sacramento. ... C Patrick Mazeika was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Major league wins leader Kyle Wright (17-5, 3.23 ERA) pitches for Atlanta seeking to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants counter with Jakob Junis (4-5, 3.98).

San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) tags out Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, at first on the throw from center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, reacts after being thrown out at first by San Francisco Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Willie Calhoun (2) strikes out against the Atlanta Braves to end the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Austin Wynns hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, scores against the Atlanta Braves on a single by Thairo Estrada during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) is unable to catch a throw from second baseman Vaughn Grissom as San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39), who singled, reached first safely on the throwing error during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Giants' Mike Yastrzemski scored on the play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, tags San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. (31), who struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)