Braves miss chance to gain ground, lose 3-2 to Giants

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) strikes out against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) strikes out against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Georgia News
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Rookie starter Spencer Strider struck out nine over five innings but allowed a season-high nine hits as his winning streak ended at four, and the Atlanta Braves missed a chance to gain ground in the NL East, losing to the San Francisco Giants 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie starter Spencer Strider struck out nine over five innings but allowed a season-high nine hits as his winning streak ended at four, and the Atlanta Braves missed a chance to gain ground in the NL East, losing to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Monday night.

The first-place Mets fell 5-2 at home to the Cubs earlier and lead the defending World Series champions by 1 1/2 games.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run single with none out in the eighth against Zack Littell, who then induced Austin Riley's double play before Giants manager Gabe Kapler replaced him with Scott Alexander. An angry Littell then had words with the manager, who could be seen shortly after going with the pitcher down the tunnel.

Matt Olson flied out to end the threat, and Alexander stayed in to finish for his first save.

Littell allowed Eddie Rosario's leadoff double and then walked Robbie Grossman. Following a mound visit, Ronald Acuna Jr. singled to load the bases for Swanson.

The Braves, coming off a wild 8-7 loss at Seattle a day earlier, had won four of five against the Giants and haven't dropped a season series between the teams since 2016. Atlanta returned to the Bay Area after playing in Oakland last week.

Strider (10-5) took his first loss in six starts since Aug. 7 at New York. He had won his previous three.

Alex Cobb (6-6) struck out seven over seven scoreless innings for a road-weary Giants team that played at Wrigley Field on Sunday night and then returned from Chicago to San Francisco at 5:30 a.m. before the quick turnaround for a night game.

The Giants got RBI singles from Willie Calhoun, Luis González and Thairo Estrada.

FLORES' NEW DEAL

Versatile infielder Wilmer Flores agreed to a new contract with the Giants that guarantees him $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.

He opted to stay in a place he’s comfortable rather than test his value on the free-agent market this offseason.

“It was a no-brainer. Since day one, I’ve been just loving the culture here and the way they treat me,” Flores said. “I just wanted to come back here. I knew I had a chance to go to free agency but I just love everyone here and playing on this team in San Francisco makes me feel good. You can’t buy that. We wanted to get it done and we got it done.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 2B Vaughn Grissom played a day after colliding with Grossman on a high pop into shallow right field and grabbing his right leg while on the ground. ... The Braves should know more this week about the next steps for 2B Ozzie Albies, rehabbing from a broken left foot that has kept him out since June 14.

Giants: INF Tommy La Stella went on the 10-day injured list with neck spasms after he began experiencing stiffness Sunday and it became worse on the flight home.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants optioned OF Austin Dean to Triple-A Sacramento and selected OF Willie Calhoun and RHP Cole Waites from Sacramento. ... C Patrick Mazeika was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Major league wins leader Kyle Wright (17-5, 3.23 ERA) pitches for Atlanta seeking to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants counter with Jakob Junis (4-5, 3.98).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) tags out Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, at first on the throw from center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) tags out Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, at first on the throw from center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) tags out Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, at first on the throw from center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, reacts after being thrown out at first by San Francisco Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, reacts after being thrown out at first by San Francisco Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, who singled, reacts after being thrown out at first by San Francisco Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Willie Calhoun (2) strikes out against the Atlanta Braves to end the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco Giants' Willie Calhoun (2) strikes out against the Atlanta Braves to end the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Willie Calhoun (2) strikes out against the Atlanta Braves to end the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Austin Wynns hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco Giants' Austin Wynns hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Austin Wynns hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, scores against the Atlanta Braves on a single by Thairo Estrada during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, scores against the Atlanta Braves on a single by Thairo Estrada during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, scores against the Atlanta Braves on a single by Thairo Estrada during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) is unable to catch a throw from second baseman Vaughn Grissom as San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39), who singled, reached first safely on the throwing error during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Giants' Mike Yastrzemski scored on the play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) is unable to catch a throw from second baseman Vaughn Grissom as San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39), who singled, reached first safely on the throwing error during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Giants' Mike Yastrzemski scored on the play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) is unable to catch a throw from second baseman Vaughn Grissom as San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39), who singled, reached first safely on the throwing error during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Giants' Mike Yastrzemski scored on the play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, tags San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. (31), who struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, tags San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. (31), who struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, tags San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. (31), who struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada, left, throws to first to turn a double play as Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley slides at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada, left, throws to first to turn a double play as Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley slides at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada, left, throws to first to turn a double play as Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley slides at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
