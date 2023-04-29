Braves-Mets game postponed by rain, split DH in August

Afterward, the Mets announced that anyone holding a ticket to Friday's game would receive a voucher for a ticket to another Monday-Thursday home game during the 2023 regular season besides the Subway Series in June against the Yankees, subject to availability.

Rain continued overnight and into Saturday, with the forecast calling for precipitation all day and again much of Sunday, when the teams are scheduled to play at 1:40 p.m.

Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80) had been lined up to start for the NL East-leading Braves. Runner-up to teammate Michael Harris II for NL Rookie of the Year last season, the hard-throwing Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out 13 against Miami on Monday.

The slumping Mets have lost five of six. The Braves have won seven of the past eight meetings between the teams dating to last year, including a pivotal three-game sweep in Atlanta near the end of last season that sent them to their fifth straight division title.

