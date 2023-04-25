Braves meet the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta is 15-8 overall and 5-6 in home games. The Braves have hit 35 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Miami has a 12-11 record overall and a 5-5 record on the road. The Marlins have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .556. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jon Berti has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 11-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.