Braves' Marcell Ozuna reaches plea agreement on DUI charge

Following the arrest, Ozuna said “I disappointed my team. I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter.”

It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program as a first offender.