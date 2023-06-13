X

Braves' Marcell Ozuna has bruise, no serious injury after HBP on right wrist

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna has avoided a serious injury to his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Monday night.

Ozuna was sent to a hospital for testing after leaving a 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers when he was struck by a pitch from Garrett Hill.

“It’s good, everything was negative,” Ozuna said Tuesday. “We’re going to take it day by day and see how I feel going forward.”

Ozuna originally thought he was seriously injured.

“I thought it might be broken, because it swelled up and I couldn’t grip,” he said. “But it is just a bruise, and I can grip today. I might be able to pinch-hit tonight or play tomorrow, but we’ll see.”

Ozuna is hitting .246 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs in 51 games for the Braves, serving as the regular designated hitter while also seeing time in left field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

