Braves make 2 deals with infielders, adding Short from Red Sox and sending Guillorme to Angels

The Atlanta Braves have acquired utility infielder Zack Short from the Boston Red Sox after dealing infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with New York Mets' Zack Short (21) after scoring on a two-run single by Tyrone Taylor during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with New York Mets' Zack Short (21) after scoring on a two-run single by Tyrone Taylor during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
6 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired utility infielder Zack Short from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday after dealing infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels, each for cash.

Guillorme started in five games at second base and one game at shortstop for the Braves and also pitched one inning in relief this season before he was sent to the Angels. Guillorme, 29, hit .150 in 20 at-bats.

Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23. He has a .258 career batting average.

Short, 28, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday before being acquired by the Braves for cash. Short had no hits in seven at-bats for Boston after being acquired from the Mets, also for cash, on May 1. He was designated for assignment by the Mets on April 26.

Short has played at second base, third base and shortstop this season. Short has a .177 average with 13 homers, 55 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 189 games with Detroit (2021-23) and the Mets.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves second baseman Luis Guillorme, top, jumps over Houston Astros designated hitter Yainer Diaz (21) after throwing to first base as Diaz slides into second base on Guillorme's attempted double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Houston. Jeremy Pena was safe at first. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Atlanta Braves Luis Guillorme watches his two-run double next to Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

