Braves look to sweep 3-game series over the Phillies

The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in the last game of a three-game series
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (2-0) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (0-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -136, Phillies +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Braves will sweep the series with a victory.

Philadelphia went 90-72 overall and 49-32 at home last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a 4.03 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

Atlanta had a 104-58 record overall and a 52-29 record in road games last season. The Braves pitching staff put up a 4.14 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.5 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Phillies: Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

