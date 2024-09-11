Georgia News

Braves look to sweep 2-game series against the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will look to sweep a two-game series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (79-66, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (64-80, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-8, 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -170, Nationals +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals meet on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Braves won the first, 12-0.

Washington has gone 32-38 at home and 64-80 overall. The Nationals have a 48-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 79-66 record overall and a 39-35 record in road games. The Braves are 50-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs and 64 RBI for the Nationals. Andres Chaparro is 9-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 65 extra base hits (28 doubles and 37 home runs). Michael Harris II is 11-for-45 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Braves: 5-5, .219 batting average, 1.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

