Braves look to stop losing streak in game against the Mets

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -116, Braves -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to end their six-game slide with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 28-26 at home and 55-48 overall. The Mets have a 38-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 54-48 record overall and a 24-27 record on the road. The Braves have a 40-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 22 home runs while slugging .480. Jose Iglesias is 17-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .308 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 81 RBI. Travis d'Arnaud is 11-for-31 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: day-to-day (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.