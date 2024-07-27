Georgia News

Braves look to stop losing streak in game against the Mets

The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup against the New York Mets as losers of six games in a row
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (54-48, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (55-48, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5, 4.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -116, Braves -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to end their six-game slide with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 28-26 at home and 55-48 overall. The Mets have a 38-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 54-48 record overall and a 24-27 record on the road. The Braves have a 40-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 22 home runs while slugging .480. Jose Iglesias is 17-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .308 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 81 RBI. Travis d'Arnaud is 11-for-31 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: day-to-day (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves lose series to Cardinals to open second half
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gorman helps Cards overcome Ozuna's 2 homers for 9-5 win after Braves take doubleheader...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets move past Braves in NL wild card race as Senga gets hurt again, Martinez hits slam...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kodai Senga strains left calf in season debut after missing Mets' first 102 games with...
Reliever Ryne Stanek acquired by Mets from Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan...
Mets move past Braves in NL wild card race as Senga gets hurt again, Martinez hits slam...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan