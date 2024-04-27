Georgia News

Braves look to keep home win streak going, host the Guardians

The Atlanta Braves host the Cleveland Guardians trying to continue a four-game home winning streak
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

Cleveland Guardians (18-8, first in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (18-6, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-0, 4.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (2-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -189, Guardians +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

Atlanta is 18-6 overall and 10-3 in home games. The Braves have gone 15-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has gone 10-4 in road games and 18-8 overall. The Guardians have a 9-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has four doubles and nine home runs for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 9-for-26 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 8-for-28 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .254 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After first day of police clashes, Emory protests see peaceful second day

Credit: TNS

OPINION
MURPHY: Where can Jewish students feel safe? They’re running out of options

Credit: Ben Gray

Delta CEO Ed Bastian saw his compensation rise to $34 million last year

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATIONS
Court allows troubled Georgia assisted living facility to remain open

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATIONS
Court allows troubled Georgia assisted living facility to remain open

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Credit: AP

A former Democratic Georgia congressman hopes abortion can power his state Supreme Court...
Chris Sale sailing along for first-place Braves, hoping for injury-free season
Sale, Ozuna lead Braves past Guardians 6-2 in matchup of MLB's two best teams
Featured

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral
He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.