Braves look to keep home win streak going, host the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (18-8, first in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (18-6, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-0, 4.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (2-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -189, Guardians +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

Atlanta is 18-6 overall and 10-3 in home games. The Braves have gone 15-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has gone 10-4 in road games and 18-8 overall. The Guardians have a 9-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has four doubles and nine home runs for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 9-for-26 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 8-for-28 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .254 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.