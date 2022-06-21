ajc logo
Braves look to keep home win streak going, host the Giants

By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants aiming to continue an eight-game home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (37-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-29, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0); Braves: Spencer Strider (3-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on an eight-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta is 39-29 overall and 21-14 at home. The Braves have a 19-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 37-29 record overall and an 18-15 record in road games. The Giants rank fifth in the NL with 78 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 18 home runs, 20 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .252 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 16-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has eight home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .236 for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 10-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Giants: 7-3, .212 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

