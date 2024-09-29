Braves look to keep home win streak alive, host the Royals

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Kansas City Royals.

Atlanta has gone 45-33 at home and 88-71 overall. The Braves have a 66-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has an 85-76 record overall and a 40-40 record in road games. The Royals have a 60-32 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 98 RBI while hitting .247 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 18-for-43 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 32 home runs while slugging .590. Salvador Perez is 9-for-41 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 3-7, .174 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.