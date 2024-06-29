Georgia News

Braves look to keep home win streak alive, host the Pirates

The Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-0, 2.14 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (7-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -157, Pirates +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta has gone 25-13 in home games and 45-35 overall. The Braves have gone 30-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh has gone 20-22 on the road and 39-42 overall. The Pirates have a 30-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has a .304 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 17 doubles and 21 home runs. Jarred Kelenic is 13-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs while hitting .279 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 5-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .200 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge: Woman not competent to stand trial in 2022 Midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, acquire center and guard

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett man sues state to nullify new city of Mulberry

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prosecutors play security footage from deadly Elleven45 club shooting
The Latest
Stewart leads New York against Atlanta after 24-point game
1h ago
Marcell Ozuna drives in 3, Charlie Morton holds former team to 3 hits as Braves beat...
Allisha Gray scores 17 to help the Dream end a 3-game losing streak with a 78-74 win over...
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event