Braves look to extend win streak, play the Cubs

The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago Cubs
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X

Atlanta Braves (70-37, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (56-54, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (8-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -151, Cubs +128; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 30-28 in home games and 56-54 overall. The Cubs have a 47-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 33-17 record in road games and a 70-37 record overall. The Braves have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .340.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples and eight home runs while hitting .279 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 25 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .338 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Braves: 7-3, .298 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

TRUMP PROBE
Vendors anticipate slowdown ahead of Fulton courthouse road closures9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges
10h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

August a historically deadly month in Atlanta, police warn
20h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

August a historically deadly month in Atlanta, police warn
20h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Heather McElroy

Most of his possessions were stolen, but not a Greg Maddux bobblehead
11h ago
The Latest
Atlanta plays Indiana following Parker's 20-point game
1h ago
No big winner, again: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
4h ago
Fried dazzles in return, Murphy and Ozuna homer back-to-back as Braves cool off Cubs 8-0
9h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
20h ago
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top