ajc logo
X

Braves look to end 3-game skid

Georgia News | 26 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win over Miami The Braves will send Charlie Morton to the mound Wednesday and the Marlins plan to give Nick Neidert the start

Miami Marlins (4-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-7)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last year while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Miami averaged 7.9 hits per game last year and totaled 60 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Cristian Pache: (groin).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top