Braves look to continue win streak, play the Mets

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -161, Mets +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 9-11 record at home and an 18-19 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Atlanta is 23-12 overall and 10-8 in road games. The Braves are 16-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has a .263 batting average to lead the Mets, and has five doubles and four home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 extra base hits (six doubles and 12 home runs). Ronald Acuna Jr. is 11-for-42 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .199 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.