X

Braves look to break skid in matchup with the Blue Jays

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves head into the matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays after losing three in a row

Atlanta Braves (25-14, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-16, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Collin McHugh (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (5-0, 3.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -110, Braves -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head into the matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of three in a row.

Toronto has gone 11-3 in home games and 23-16 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Atlanta has a 25-14 record overall and a 15-5 record on the road. The Braves have a 13-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has a .326 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 17 doubles and five home runs. Kevin Kiermaier is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 13-for-39 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Lessons from a mother | LISTEN: A daughter tells the story

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
16h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
22h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

America pleads: Stop the shootings
The Latest
Meram scores twice as Charlotte tops Atlanta United 3-1
6h ago
Bichette stars as Blue Jays win 5-2; Braves drop 1st road series
9h ago
Matthew Bergeron using Falcons' rookie minicamp to learn new left guard position
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top