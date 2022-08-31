ajc logo
Braves look to break skid in game against the Rockies

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves look to break their three-game slide when they take on the Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies (56-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-5, 5.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (16-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -322, Rockies +258; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta has a 79-51 record overall and a 42-25 record at home. The Braves have gone 32-20 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado is 56-74 overall and 20-42 in road games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 83 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 24 home runs while slugging .489. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Ronald Acuna (knee) out again, but 'getting better'

10h ago
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
23h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
22h ago
