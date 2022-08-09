Braves look to break skid in game against the Red Sox

Boston has a 26-27 record in home games and a 54-56 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 40-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has gone 27-24 in road games and 64-46 overall. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 60 RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 33 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (lower body), Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.