X

Braves look to break 4-game losing streak

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta heads into the matchup against Washington in a rut, losers of four straight

Atlanta Braves (0-4) vs. Washington Nationals (1-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.09.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.