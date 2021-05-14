ajc logo
X

Braves look to break 3-game skid against Brewers

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta is looking to snap its three-game losing streak with a win over Milwaukee

Atlanta Braves (17-20, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-18, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (1-2, 6.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 9-10 on their home turf. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Avisail Garcia leads the club with an average of .265.

The Braves are 8-9 on the road. Atlanta has hit 54 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Brewers with five home runs and is batting .265.

Freddie Freeman is second on the Braves with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .201 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top