Braves look to break 3-game losing streak against Mets

The Mets have gone 11-5 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.23. Taijuan Walker leads the team with a 2.05 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Jeurys Familia notched his second victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Will Smith took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 12 home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 30 hits and has 19 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.21 ERA

Mets: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

