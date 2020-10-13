Braves LF Duvall leaves NLCS opener with left oblique issue

Duvall was in obvious pain after fouling off a pitch from Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler in the second inning. Duvall immediately grimaced in pain and had his hand on his left side.

Cristian Pache took over with a 1-2 count and drew a one-out walk before moving to second base on a wild pitch. He got stranded after Buehler struck out Nick Markakis and Austin Riley.