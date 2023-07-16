Braves lefty Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness, leaving possible void in rotation

The major league-leading Atlanta Braves could be facing an adjustment to their rotation after left-hander Kolby Allard exited with shoulder tightness during an 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — The major league-leading Atlanta Braves could be facing an adjustment to their rotation after left-hander Kolby Allard exited with shoulder tightness during Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Allard left the game after allowing four runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. Braves manager Brian Snitker and an athletic trainer visited the mound following five hits by the White Sox in the second inning.

“I just noticed him moving his arm and his shoulder and something didn’t look right,” Snitker said, adding Allard reported feeling "some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch.

“I saw him moving his arm and so I went out there,” Snitker said. “He did some weird stuff.”

Allard was not available for interviews following the game. Snitker said Allard was scheduled for an MRI.

“We’ll find out after that what’s going on," the manager said.

Allard (0-1) was left with a 6.57 ERA following his third start and fourth appearance and was not assured of keeping his spot in the rotation even if healthy.

Max Fried has made two rehab appearances in the minors as he moves closer to returning from a strained left forearm. Fried, who finished second in 2022 NL Cy Young Award voting, has been out since May 2.

The Braves hope another frontline starter, Kyle Wright, can return from right shoulder inflammation by late August. Until Snitker has all his options, he said, “I think we leave everything open, quite honestly.”

Michael Soroka pitched in relief Sunday but could take Allard's next scheduled turn.

The Braves (61-31) are off Monday. Bryce Elder, Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider are scheduled to start in Atlanta's three-game series against Arizona that begins Tuesday night.

Atlanta has a 9 1/2-game lead in the NL East over the Miami Marlins.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
