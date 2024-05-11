Nation & World News

Braves left-hander Max Fried has no-hitter through 7 innings against the Mets

Atlanta left-hander Max Fried has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the New York Mets, and the Braves lead 3-0
Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By JERRY BEACH – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta left-hander Max Fried has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the New York Mets, and the Braves lead 3-0.

Fried has struck out five and walked three. He retired the first eight batters before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. Fried retired the next 11 batters before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh. J.D. Martinez followed with a hard-hit fly to center, that Michael Harris II chased down before running into the wall. Fried then struck out Jeff McNeil.

The 30-year-old Fried has thrown a season-high 109 pitches, 68 for strikes.

The Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since April 8, 1994, when Kent Mercker accomplished the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The no-hitter drought is the fourth-longest in the major leagues.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory to celebrate grads off-site amid upheaval on campus

Credit: James D. Love

R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes

Credit: Alex Sanz

Northern lights spotted across Georgia, as far south as the coast
2h ago

Credit: Alex Sanz

Northern lights spotted across Georgia, as far south as the coast
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cheers replace protests at University of Georgia commencement ceremony
The Latest

Credit: AP

Controversy follows Gov. Kristi Noem as she is banned by two more South Dakota tribes
0m ago
Rory McIlroy pulls within shot of Xander Schauffele in Wells Fargo Championship
6m ago
Pirates rookie Paul Skenes hits triple digits routinely, strikes out 7 in big league...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases