Braves leadoff hitter Michael Harris II leaves game against Rays with hamstring injury

Leadoff hitter and center fielder Michael Harris II has left the Atlanta Braves' game against the Tampa Bay Rays with tightness in his left hamstring
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta leadoff hitter and center fielder Michael Harris II left the Braves' game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night with tightness in his left hamstring.

Harris led off the first inning with a single off right-hander Zack Littell. When Ozzie Albies followed with a double down the right field line, Harris advanced to third base but showed discomfort and he pulled up before reaching third base.

Braves manager Brian Snitker and assistant trainer Jeff Stevenson visited Harris at third base and made the quick decision to remove him from the game. J.P. Martínez entered as a pinch runner for Harris and replacement in center field.

Martínez scored on Marcell Ozuna's three-run homer in the Braves' five-run inning.

The Braves did not immediately release details on the severity of Harris’ injury.

The Braves lost right fielder and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on May 26. Acuña had surgery in Los Angeles to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Acuña tore his right ACL on July 20, 2021, and came back strong with his 2023 MVP season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

