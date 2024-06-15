Braves leadoff hitter Michael Harris II leaves game against Rays with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta leadoff hitter and center fielder Michael Harris II left the Braves' game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night with tightness in his left hamstring.

Harris led off the first inning with a single off right-hander Zack Littell. When Ozzie Albies followed with a double down the right field line, Harris advanced to third base but showed discomfort and he pulled up before reaching third base.

Braves manager Brian Snitker and assistant trainer Jeff Stevenson visited Harris at third base and made the quick decision to remove him from the game. J.P. Martínez entered as a pinch runner for Harris and replacement in center field.