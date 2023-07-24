BreakingNews
Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood

Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
Updated 58 minutes ago
X
The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas

ATLANTA (AP) — The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers Monday, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.

The moves could help Atlanta (64-34) fortify its beleaguered bullpen for the final two months of the season. Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation earlier this month, joining right-hander Nick Anderson (60-day IL) on the sidelines.

Atlanta boasts the best record in the majors despite also being without left-hander Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation) and right-hander Jesse Chavez (bruised left shin).

So clearly the Braves needed help. They gave up pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to land Johnson. The 23-year-old Vodnik was 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 relief outings for Double-A Mississippi. The 25-year-old Gordon has split this season between Triple-A Gwinnett and Mississippi, combining to go 5-9 with a 5.86 ERA in 17 games.

They got Hearn for cash considerations. He had been designated for assignment last week. He began the season with the Rangers and posted a 10.29 ERA in four relief outings before being optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in mid-April.

Johnson should step into the bullpen immediately. The 32-year-old was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA for the Rockies, having pitched 39 innings in 43 outings, striking out 58 and walking 25.

He was a 2012 first-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs. In his career, Johnson has an 11-14 record and 4.48 ERA, with 185 relief appearances and 13 saves.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes3h ago

BREAKING: Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood
31m ago

Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024
48m ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
4h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
31m ago
The Latest
Georgia's transportation chief is set to get another $100,000 raise
1h ago
Email scammers said to send money. An Atlanta suburb's government lost nearly $800,000
2h ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'in a different space' after suspension-shaped first season in...
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
4h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
8h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top