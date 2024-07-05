Georgia News

Braves keep plugging holes in outfield by recalling White and signing Rosario to minor league deal

37 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves continued to plug holes in their outfield by signing Eddie Rosario to a minor league deal and calling up Eli White from Triple-A Gwinnett to start in left field in Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rosario was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals on Monday and was released Wednesday. Rosario hit .183 with seven homers with Washington this season and will hope for better production in his reunion with the Braves organization.

Rosario was expected to report to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Rosario was the 2021 NLCS MVP with Atlanta and hit .255 with the Braves last season. The Braves declined Rosario's $9 million team option last offseason after they acquired Jarred Kelenic.

Center fielder Michael Harris II was placed on the injured list on June 14 with a left hamstring injury. Harris has started to run but has not yet been cleared for a minor league rehab assignment.

The Braves lost right fielder and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on May 26.

Atlanta optioned Forrest Wall to Gwinnett to clear a spot for White. Another fill-in option in the outfield, Ramón Laureano, has missed about a week with lower back soreness.

The Braves received some positive medical news on Friday when shortstop Orlando Arcia returned to the starting lineup. Arcia missed three games after having an abscessed tooth removed.

