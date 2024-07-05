Braves keep plugging holes in outfield by recalling White and signing Rosario to minor league deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves continued to plug holes in their outfield by signing Eddie Rosario to a minor league deal and calling up Eli White from Triple-A Gwinnett to start in left field in Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rosario was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals on Monday and was released Wednesday. Rosario hit .183 with seven homers with Washington this season and will hope for better production in his reunion with the Braves organization.

Rosario was expected to report to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.