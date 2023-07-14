Braves host the White Sox on home winning streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
The Atlanta Braves, on a 10-game home winning streak, host the Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox (38-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -253, White Sox +208; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago White Sox aiming to extend a 10-game home winning streak.

Atlanta is 60-29 overall and 30-15 in home games. The Braves have a 46-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has gone 17-29 in road games and 38-54 overall. The White Sox are 30-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 29 home runs while slugging .569. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads Chicago with 26 home runs while slugging .569. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-40 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: day-to-day (chest), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (calf), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia panel cuts more references to diversity in teacher prep rules10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect barricades in South Fulton home after fatal shooting
8h ago

WHO agency says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry says no way
10h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
16h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
16h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Justice Department to investigate jail conditions in Georgia's most populous county
8h ago
Georgia city pays $600,000 to settle white officers' race discrimination suit
11h ago
Georgia sheriff's deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
15h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
14h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top