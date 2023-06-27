Braves host the Twins on 5-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (40-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.98 ERA, .91 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -149, Twins +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins trying to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 25-15 record at home and a 51-27 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .271, the top team batting average in the NL.

Minnesota has a 40-40 record overall and a 17-21 record in road games. The Twins have a 26-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 25 home runs while slugging .537. Michael Harris II is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .213 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI. Royce Lewis is 13-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .317 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Twins: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.