Braves host the Twins in first of 3-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -136, Twins +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 5-13 record overall and a 3-2 record at home. The Braves are fifth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota is 3-7 in road games and 7-12 overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 16-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with three home runs while slugging .400. Ty France is 12-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Carlos Javier Correa: day-to-day (wrist), Christian Vazquez: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.