Braves host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (5-13, fifth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -136, Twins +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.
Atlanta has a 5-13 record overall and a 3-2 record at home. The Braves are fifth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Minnesota is 3-7 in road games and 7-12 overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 16-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.
Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with three home runs while slugging .400. Ty France is 12-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs
Twins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by one run
INJURIES: Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
Twins: Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Carlos Javier Correa: day-to-day (wrist), Christian Vazquez: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
