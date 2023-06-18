X

Braves host the Rockies, aim to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies (29-44, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-26, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.72 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -317, Rockies +253; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta has a 45-26 record overall and a 23-15 record at home. The Braves have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .336.

Colorado is 29-44 overall and 13-25 on the road. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

Sunday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 20 home runs while slugging .494. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-40 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .295 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Ryan McMahon is 12-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .297 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

